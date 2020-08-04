The Rev. Terry Weber-Rodriguez of Schertz, Texas would like everyone to know how Marcus Chambers helped her stepdaughter when he was a teacher in the district.

I felt strongly that I had to speak up and speak out regarding the blasphemous lies being spread about a man as fine as Marcus Chambers. These are a new low even for politics.

I have known Marcus for almost 20 years and find these lies to be reprehensible.

We met through the Eglin Air Force Base Community Chapel where my husband served as USAF chaplain. His parents were members of the Chapel Community.

Two years after we met the Chambers family my stepdaughter came to live with us and attended the sixth grade. We were most fortunate that Marcus was her teacher. You see Kathy came from Puerto Rico and while she spoke English she was used to being educated in a Spanish-speaking environment which posed a few problems at first.

But Marcus Chambers took the time to work with her and encourage her reading (she was a voracious reader) which made the transition not only easier but also very enjoyable. Kathy went on to be an honor graduate from Texas Christian University and also holds a Master’s Degree. She is now involved in the Field of Education and holds Mr. Chambers in the highest regard as a great role model.

I know Marcus’ entire family to be God-fearing American citizens. They are a loving family involved in their church and community. For people to so malign Marcus Chambers is disgraceful and they should be ashamed of themselves for perpetrating such lies.

I believe that all school systems have problems but I am sure no one has, or will ever, work harder than Marcus Chambers for the betterment of the school system. His work ethic is impeccable. He is determined to help create the finest school system with the safest and best environment for each and every student. No one will ever care more or be more dedicated than Marcus Chambers is and will continue to be when he is elected.

Rev. Terry Weber-Rodriguez, Schertz, Texas