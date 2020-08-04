WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



I am responding to Mr. Reid’s article "Quit acting contrary to the facts" appearing in the News Herald’s Viewpoints page, on July 25, 2020. It appears that Mr. Reid is trying to chastise the Beach City Council for passing a mask ordinance, in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, without following the Science.

The Council did indeed follow the current scientific facts. He claims that their policy is based on "a random doctor or waiter comments or fears." This statement is ridiculous. I am sure Dr. Fauci, and the thousands of doctors and nurses that are putting their lives on the line every day while taking care of Covid-19 patients, appreciate being referred to as some random doctor.

At the start of the epidemic, Dr. Fauci and others did not recommend the wearing of mask by the general public, since it provides only minimal protection for the individual wearing the mask. However, as the epidemic progressed, it was observed that wearing masks slowed the transmission of the virus.

Researchers have found that infected individuals, without a mask, can project droplets from 8 to 13 feet. These individuals may be asymptomatic and not realize they are carrying the virus. For this reason, experts are saying that wearing a mask is more for protecting other individuals than yourself.

A research group at Texas A&M has preliminary results which indicate that early social distancing and sanitization measures "minimized short-range contact transmission." But once masking was implemented, more than 60,000 lives were saved in New York and more than 70,000 in Italy (and counting). Their work again emphasizes "airborne transmission as the dominant route for the spread of Covid-19" and mask use "the most effective means to prevent inter-human transmission.

I wish to thank Wal-Mart, Publix, Sam’s, and all the other stores that are now requiring masks to shop at their stores. Also, I wish to thank all the people that I have seen wearing masks and trying to do the right thing.

I don’t like having to wear a mask. However, I feel it is a small price to pay in order to help minimize spreading of this virus.

Finally, I would like to express my disappointment in the News Herald for placing this article in the area of the "Viewpoints" page, that is usually reserved for their opinion. This article was presented with no qualifying remarks like "another view" as they did with a recent article from the Daytona Beach News-Journal, which proposed a state-wide mandate for wearing masks in public.

The lack of a qualifying statement leads me, and I’m sure others too, to believe that the News Herald supports Mr. Reid’s views on not wearing a mask. Articles, like this one, does nothing to help slow down the rising number of deaths from this deadly disease until a vaccine is available.

It is a feeble attempt to provide an excuse for those who wish to continue not wearing masks.

The author is a resident of Panama City.