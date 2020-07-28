Paul C. Spikes Jr. believes a syndicated columnist allowed her dislike of President Trump to color her presentation of the facts.

I have always enjoyed reading the morning newspaper. However, I agree with the recent letter to the editor from Mr. James Reynolds on July 11 about the Daily News containing one-sided, biased editorials.

Editorials should use facts to make one pause and think, and maybe re-evaluate positions and actions. The recent editorial titled "Science and innovation used to be the American way" by Froma Harrop, I feel, crossed the line of distorting the facts.

I feel her primary purpose was to vent her personal dislike of Trump’s personality.

Personally, I do not care much for Trump’s theatrics and personality. But voting in this county is not about popularity, best looking person, etc., but for the individual the voter feels best for the organization, locale, and country. This editorial claimed blue-collar workers are worse because government regulations for higher fuel economy cars were relaxed that help electric car sales, with no definition of what fuel economy and environment impacts, direct or indirect, for electric cars means. Ms. Harrup’s states: "…Telsa’s battery supplier in China claims it can manufacturer a battery that powers a vehicle for over a million miles. That would make for a much cheaper battery over its lifetime."

The fact is these types of actions are giving American science and innovations away to countries who blatantly pollute the environment. In this case to China where there are no costly government regulations and minimum salary constraints placed on them. These actions encourage the communist China government to continue to harm the environment, to enslave their workers, especially women; to not honor agreements like occurring in Hong Kong; to support other anti-American governments such as North Korea, and to engage in questionable IT and cyberspace actions.

American companies sending their science and innovative product production to other countries is primarily done to avert higher product costs from unneeded government regulations and result in America being dependent on unfriendly countries for services and products.

Paul C. Spikes Jr., Fort Walton Beach