Dr. Brian W. Joseph of Lynn Haven urges voters to remember all that has passed in the four years come November.

Trump's press secretary repeated the same lie about his not releasing tax records because of an audit. It seems unlikely that even a government agency would need over three years to complete an audit.

More likely is the fact that Trump wants to hide his tax returns knowing he has broken many laws including probably laundering money for the Russian oligarchs. It is incredible that there are still people who support someone who has made so many mistakes and told so many lies while in office.

The current pandemic being the most egregious.

Instead of following the guidelines set out by the experts at CDC Trump is insisting that schools just reopen. Considering how his administration has failed to protect adults from the virus why would anyone trust their children to his policy?

His vice president also lies repeatedly. In spite of many hospital personnel complaining about the lack of protective equipment he had the audacity to claim that there were adequate supplies. I wonder if the people waiting in line for over 5 hours for a COVID test remember Trump claiming that anyone could get a test anywhere, anytime?

I hope they remember at least that false promise in November.

Brian W. Joseph, M.D., Lynn Haven