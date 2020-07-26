There is a lot of yelling and posturing about "free speech." Some even say "my First Amendment rights."

Do you believe that those who throw these phrases out know what they are talking about, or are they callously parroting what they have been advised supports their position to do as they please?

Freedom of speech is guaranteed by the First Amendment. We are able to speak our minds without fear of government recrimination. We can give speeches, hold rallies criticizing the government, write articles and generally say what we want without fear of imprisonment.

The speech is not limited to the written or spoken word. It can be symbolic, such as wearing certain clothing or dancing. Burning a book is a form of symbolic speech.

However, the right to freedom of speech is not absolute. The classic example from law school of speech that is not protected by the First Amendment is running into a crowded theater and falsely yelling "Fire!" Preventing panic and the very high potential for injuries greatly outweighs the individual’s right to that kind of speech.

The right to free speech also does not give you the liberty to libel or slander someone else. You can be prosecuted for burning or otherwise desecrating the American flag, even though that is considered a type of symbolic speech.

The fast that speech is offensive or annoying to some or many is generally not sufficient cause to prohibit it. U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas stated, "A function of free speech under our system of government is to invite dispute. It may indeed serve its high purpose when it induces a condition of unrest, creates dissatisfaction with conditions as they are or even stirs people to anger. Speech is often provocative and challenging. It may strike at prejudices and preconceptions, and have profound unsettling effects as it presses for acceptance of an idea. That is why freedom of speech (is) protected against censorship or punishment."

If there is a clear and present danger of immediate unlawful action, or a "call to arms" that will cause an imminent breach of peace to occur, the police can step in and break up the meeting or arrest the person suggesting such action without violating the First Amendment guarantee.

Freedom of peaceable assembly is closely aligned with freedom of speech. City government can require you to obtain a permit or license to hold a rally, meeting or demonstration. There may be a charge, and the permit can impose reasonable regulations as to the time, place and duration of the event.

The government entity cannot censor what you say at the meeting. That entity cannot deny you a permit to meet in a public place because the views are unpopular. This was made clear in the late 1970s in a case that involved Skokie, Illinois.

Courts are the final arbiter of what speech is protected by the First Amendment. It is not decided by the current occupant of the White House. You should be more than thankful, as he has declared flying the Confederate flag is free speech and people kneeling as the National Anthem plays is not.

Kneeling is still respectful. We do it when we pray. He ranted and raved to gin up the blind band, calling kneeling young men "SOBs" in direct disrespect to their mothers.

Free speech does not equate to saying anything you want to say to anybody at any time. Your free speech ends where mine begins. From the White House occupant’s only niece, Mary Trump, Ph.D, comes the best-selling book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man."

Mary stated that one of few pleasures, other than making money, that her grandfather had was humiliating others. She clearly states that the current occupant of the White House to this day insists that the five young men involved in the Central Park jogger case, who were proven innocent, are guilty.

Free speech and free assembly should not be the bellwether for a campaign slogan of "law and order," and dispatching federal storm troopers upon people who want better.

On page 210, Mary states in reference to the current civil unrest: "This is another crisis in which it would have been so easy for Donald J. Trump, but his ignorance overwhelms his ability to turn to his advantage the third national catastrophe to occur on his watch. An effective response would have entailed a call for unity, but Donald requires division. It is the only way he knows how to survive. My grandfather ensured that decades ago when he turned his children against each other."

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., is president of the Etowah County (Gadsden) branch of the NAACP.