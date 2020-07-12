Trinkets were thrown to those who would acknowledge his reign by lining the streets while the Krewe’s flotilla on wheels passed along the major thoroughfare of Fort Walton Beach.

Since the early ’50s the city has seen pirate ships arrive in early June. The scallywags known as the Krewe of Bowlegs sail into our village to check the status of their buried treasure. For three days the Jolly Roger is unfurled and buccaneers with eye patches and swords rummage through the town.

Every year the Walton Guard valiantly attempts to ward off the scourge. Muskets exchange volleys with the incoming vessels. Cannons from both camps thunder across the Intracoastal Waterway. The mayor himself joins the fray, but in the end the swashbucklers come ashore and for the weekend they influence adults and children alike.

The city is hostage as Captain Billy Bowlegs takes control. There’s frolicking and no shortage of adult beverages. The Krewe allows merchants and vendors to peddle their wares, though pirate regalia is encouraged. Food and beverages are necessary commodities as the denizens of the captured settlement search for hidden treasure. Captain Billy can be a benevolent tyrant.

Over the years, Billy has hidden his loot in treasure chests and coins. Pirate maps were available and limericks were provided to the local paper to reveal the secret locations. Prizes were awarded to the inhabitant who located the bounty. Yes, there were advantages to being held hostage for one weekend each June.

A torchlight parade, a final showing of the Krewe’s might, was always part of the festivities. Once again, Captain Billy would show that he was a compassionate ruler. Trinkets were thrown to those who would acknowledge his reign by lining the streets while the Krewe’s flotilla on wheels passed along the major thoroughfare of Fort Walton Beach.

The Walton Guard, though spectacularly equipped and prepared, has never been able to repel the Krewe of Bowlegs. But this year they appear to have used a secret weapon. The annual invasion will have to wait until next year.

