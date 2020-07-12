There is a simple Bible story that has great applications for today. Naaman was a powerful man, a great general in charge of the army of the king of Aram, an enemy of Israel. Naaman had leprosy, a disease that was incurable, but one day he heard about a prophet in Israel who healed people, so he got permission from the king to visit this prophet.

Elisha the prophet didn’t give Naaman the time of day. He looked at him and simply told him to go bathe in the Jordan River and he would be healed. This really frosted Naaman. He raged about the rivers of his native land being better than any river in this country. He flatly refused to go bathe in the river. The prophet had wounded his pride, disrespected him. Then one of his servants caught his ear, asking, "Had the prophet told you to do some great thing, wouldn’t you have done it? How much more when it is such a simple thing as this?"

Naaman saw the logic and swallowed his pride. He went and bathed in the Jordan River. Just as Elisha had said, the leprosy was cured, and he came out of the water free from the dreaded disease. Now, have you gotten the point?

Tuscaloosa instituted a mask ordinance that requires people in the city to wear a mask in most public places. You would think that the mayor and city council had required people to give up their first-born. Seriously, people, how hard is this? Put on a mask and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Oh, but the experts say … Yeah, and you can find experts who say we never went to the moon and that the earth is flat, so stow your internet experts and put on the dang mask. This is so easy. It requires virtually nothing from you except to do as Naaman did and follow the instructions.

But the mask won’t keep me safe! Masks are useless! It is hard to breathe! The government won’t tell me what I can and can’t do!

For crying out loud, people, wearing a mask is not about you. Wear the mask to protect those around you. This is a collective effort. If we all work together, most of us will be protected from the likely sources of infection.

But the CDC says a healthy person shouldn’t wear a mask. Yes, and that is precisely the point. You don’t know if you are a healthy person. Even if you had a negative COVID-19 test last week, you could be infected now. Even if you are asymptomatic, you can still spread disease and never know it. Wear the dang mask! You may not know you are infected, but you could be infecting others and not have any idea you were doing it.

But the masks don’t filter particles the size of the virus. No, they don’t. That is not their purpose. Why do you think a surgeon wears a mask while he or she operates on you? Is it to protect the surgeon, or is it to protect you? Right, it is mostly to protect you. The mask catches particles that are exhaled and stops them from entering the patient’s surgical incision.

When you go to the store and wear your mask, the mask stops the large particles that carry heavy loads of virus. The cloth masks and surgical masks can’t stop the tiny particles, but your simple mask can stop a huge amount of virus from being hurled into the air when you sneeze, cough or even talk loudly.

Haven’t you seen saliva fly out of your mouth when you are talking, laughing or coughing? I don’t even need to mention what happens when you sneeze. If you are wearing a mask, all those heavy particles get caught and don’t splatter other people in the near vicinity. This is so easy, put on the dang masks!

You might be a very strong person, young and vital, but COVID doesn’t care. Maybe someone in your household has a compromised immune system. Maybe your elderly relative gets sick. Maybe you infect some random person in the grocery store or at church. See, this whole mask thing really isn’t for you. It is for those around you, so swallow your pride, let the government set a parameter that is designed to help people, and be part of the solution.

Naaman the leper did the easy thing. He came out cured. It’s our turn to do the easy thing. You want society to fully reopen? You want high school and college sports? Put on the dang mask! This is not difficult. It requires almost nothing from you, but it can reap big benefits for our society. Everybody do your part, be smart, and let’s win.

Gary Cosby Jr. is photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com.