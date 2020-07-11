Chrys Holley of Milton praises the president and his supporters, and scolds those who resist wearing a face-mask in public places.

Except for the compassionate food distributors; the valiant health care workers; first responders; the dedicated, faithful law enforcement personnel (serving against all odds) and peaceful protesters, we’re a "Me, myself and I," society!

How sad some won’t inconvenience themselves temporarily to wear masks to protect themselves and fellow citizens to slow the spread of COVID. Their arrogance, "Nobody’s going to tell me what to do!" heightens respect for the selfless who will!

Mayor Lindsay deserves better treatment for caring for all. The CNN reporter interviewing her was surprised the Milton Council couldn’t understand the nationwide mandate.

I’m looking forward to when every knee shall bow, every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is lord to the glory of God, the father, America’s only hope!

What a blessing our president’s speeches at Mount Rushmore and Washington D.C., the salute to America celebration, to our grand old flag! Recapping our history and the flyovers were exhilarating!

His supporters risking no social distancing was a patriotic sight to behold. God bless them, our president, all who love America! The events were a refreshing change from the reporting of rogue protesters attempting to destroy our history, monuments and nation!

"Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord!" (Psalm 33) Until we return to God America’s crisis will linger, sad to say.

God bless us all as only he can. Maranatha!

Chrys Holley, Milton