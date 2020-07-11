James Reynolds of Navarre says Panhandle media should reflect the voters’ political views.

I agree with the July 9 comments regarding bias against Trump.

Almost daily, liberal editorials are posted here. This is not a liberal area. Trump won by a large amount in the Panhandle.

I do not need to be schooled by someone in South Florida or up North! I believe you would have more circulation with views that reflect where we live.

All should have a voice, not just a select few. Fair and balanced!

James Reynolds, Navarre