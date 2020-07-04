Join the discussion with The News Herald's Facebook Group, "Bay Watch: Join community discussions with News Herald editors."

As the Fourth of July weekend approached, group members were asked what they were most looking forward to doing this weekend or if they had plans.

Mike "Caz" Cazalas (moderator): I'll be on a tractor plowing food plots to plant for deer, knowing it means I'll see some deer this fall. Tearing up the earth with a 1976 Ford diesel tractor and planting is my idea of nearly pure serenity

Jim Balch (former game warden at Tyndall Air Force Base): Mine too. The woods and water is my church. Don’t forget a flashlight, lol.

Jackie Hart Smith: Take your compass and plenty of water, Mike! I look forward to family and fireworks.

Ruth Corley: Time with friends and family. Not working on the house for a few days. (Hurricane Michael is the gift that keeps on giving.)

Lloyd McDaniel: Ruth Corley, I feel your pain. I'm fixing things the third time.

Linda Evans: Awesome Enjoy your 4th of July. I certainly will; it's my Birthday! Always love the fireworks.

Greg Cobb: Visiting with family (in Pennsylvania) of whose existence we were unaware a year ago. Thank you, Ancestrydotcom! And this is after I found a half brother and full brother online, 6 and 2 years ago, respectively.

Joe Gorman: I'll be on my new 60 inch zero turn, grooming 5 acres of horse pasture.

Mercie Brassfield: Cooking, yard therapy, pool time (between showers) and just chilling in the AC.

Billy Doyle: Staying dry and that includes sweating.

Suzanne Stewart: Playing jazz at St. Andrews market on Saturday.

Becca Hernandez: Attending an awesome cookout and fireworks get-together at the LGBTQ Center of Bay County. Everyone - friends, allies, family - are welcome to come have a great time.

Beverly Wall: I am staying home and away from the crowds. I am going to watch "Hamilton" on Disney, read, eat, talk family and friends back home. Low-key weekend planned.