Phillip Hoffman of Pace writes: "The entire festering awareness that our country has deserted us in pursuit of profit has become our new reality."

We look at our government and know it’s against us.

What’s occurring right now is the result of a terminal transition. Suddenly we’ve been forced to realize that except for people of color and other minorities, most of us have grown up living in an illusory America.

We’ve matured choosing to believe that our elected officials were truly working for our interests; that cops and judges and the legal system were fair, and that justice, equality and freedom-for-all were and are real. We’ve grown-up believing that our military forces were all heroes for freedom and justice and that all our wars have and are being fought in defense of true freedom and our cherished national values.

From the Revolutionary War until the present, we have mostly believed that our principles and national values were true and that our system was functional and operated wholly for our mutual benefit.

We’ve believed that we could trust our officials and laws.

Suddenly, the coronavirus pandemic, in combination with decades of continually accelerating political dysfunction in Washington, D.C.; wars that never end; military costs that supersede being able to afford basic infrastructure updating; a health care system still based on profits rather than health; and an educational system which also chases profit more than learning, have steadily eroded our faith in America’s purpose.

Simultaneously our awareness of our nation’s nationalized racism has grown. Slowly and excruciatingly, our illusions of America’s goodness have been stripped away. Slavery was real.

Nationalized segregation and racial indifference continues. Poverty breeds drugs and crime and disillusion. We know that Big Pharma, Exxon and Monsanto are in the business of making money and what harm this does to any of our lives doesn’t matter. And we know that pollution and climate change are real.

The brutal police murder of George Floyd was the final straw.

The entire festering awareness that our country has deserted us in pursuit of profit has become our new reality.

The riots and demonstrations now taking place in nearly every major American city are natural expressions of our national anger. It’s transition time. We have come to know that the real America has no other purpose except to fatten the bank accounts of those who oppress us all for profit.

Our new revolution has just begun. Our goal — what we are willing to fight and die for — is to build a new country with a government that will truly represent our mutual interests regardless of our races, sexes, creeds or whatever.

The war is on. We want a country as basically honorable and good-spirited as we-the-people have always been. A place where everyone’s contribution will be welcomed and nurtured.

The solution to all the problems listed above is simple – we have to get rid of today’s Real America and start over.

The author is a resident of Pace.