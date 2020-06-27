Join the discussion with The News Herald's Facebook Group, "Bay Watch: Join community discussions with News Herald editors."

On Thursday, group members debated the question of what they thought of NASCAR’s banning of the Confederate flag, the subsequent support from other NASCAR drivers and teams for Bubba Wallace when his crew found what they thought was a noose in his garage, and what’s more important: a statue and its meaning or how that statue adversely affects a large group of people.

It was spirited. Given the volume of comments we will run Part 1 here today, and Part 2 in Monday’s edition in this space.

Jeanie Sheddan Downing: It was one of the most moving images I’ve seen to demonstrate real support and recognition for the pain Bubba Wallace has endured (even if this incident was later found out to have not been a hate crime). It was also a show of solidarity and allyship that we have to have to keep the anti-racist movement going! It made a brand new NASCAR fan outta me. I am very proud of my southern heritage. However, the confederate flag is not the only thing that is representative of that heritage for me. I think it should go away.

Greg Cobb: I was glad to find out that nobody was awful enough to put a noose in Wallace's garage because it was Wallace's garage. But what was the noose doing in there?

William Sumner: It was a pull rope to help close the bay door. Wallace's crew, who were using the the bay for the first time, found it and (given the circumstances) reported it.

Joseph Mandeville: Now if it was a large (pull rope) and it was placed on his car hood or on the mirror, but guys come on. It’s attached to the garage door. My grandparents had one too and we as kids would get in trouble for trying to grab it and swing off it.

Carl Wood: No, he's an instigator and deserves to be charged.

Patricia Gagne: Yes. I am learning much these days about the depth of the problem.

Bill Hyde: "We have to have these conversations." These tend to be very one-sided conversations.