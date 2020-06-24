Unbowed and unmasked, Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to shrug in the face of Florida’s record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases.

"We’re not rolling back," he said, even as national disease experts warned that the state is poised to become the next epicenter for COVID-19 outbreaks.

The governor — who is good at papering himself with edited, upbeat statistics — has a list of ready explanations for why Florida’s numbers are exploding, and why we shouldn’t be too worried.

Those who refuse to wear masks in retail stores or maintain social distancing — idiots, in other words — will find comfort in DeSantis’ monologues.

Like President Trump, the governor says the main reason for the high numbers is expanded testing, though the jump in Florida’s positive cases has on some days far outpaced the statewide test rate.

During a coronavirus briefing last week, DeSantis asserted that outbreaks in prisons and among migrant farm workers caused the recent boost in Florida’s total numbers, along with a sharp rise in the number of younger people diagnosed with COVID-19.

He added that most of the newly diagnosed cases are persons who are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms, and do not require hospitalization.

Is this supposed to make everyone else feel safer? Just because these people aren’t coughing and feverish doesn’t mean they’re not spreading the disease.

In March, the median age of COVID-19 cases was more than 65 years old. Last week, according to DeSantis, the median age was only 37.

All those lucky, asymptomatic carriers are still going home to family members who could get infected, or grocery shopping, or gassing up at the convenience store where you get coffee every morning.

One of the worst-hit areas is Jacksonville Beach, not far from where Trump and the Republicans will be gathering in August for mask-optional convention festivities.

When discussing the upward trajectory of Florida’s COVID-19 graphs, DeSantis often reminds us that more than half of the state’s 3,000-plus deaths are connected to nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

That’s true, tragic and predictable. It started in the first days of the pandemic.

So why only last week, three months deep into the crisis, did the state give an "emergency" order requiring staff members at these high-risk facilities to get tested every two weeks?

As Margarette Nerette, vice president of a union that represents more than 8,000 Florida elder-care workers, told the Tampa Bay Times: "It’s too late . . . Why now? A lot of them already got sick, a lot of patients already died. They were supposed to make these decisions upfront, not now."

Exactly. People died because the state reacted so slowly, and they’re still dying because the state hasn’t caught up with the disease.

While the governor talks as if everything’s under control, officials in some cities and counties are taking stronger steps — such as requiring masks to be worn in retail stores — to try to halt community spread of the infection.

DeSantis can juggle the numbers any way he chooses, but not a single medical authority is saying Floridians shouldn’t be worried as hell right now.

As this is written, the state just reported a new single-day high of 3,822 cases. Don’t be fooled into thinking that most of them are farm workers, prison inmates and seniors in nursing homes — as if those people didn’t matter, anyway.

Multiply 3,822 by the number of friends, family members and co-workers of every person who tested positive, and you get a sobering view of the threat.

The whole point of thorough testing is to know what’s really out there, and we are, at long last, learning. But instead of slowing the state’s re-opening plan, and doing it more carefully, Governor Denial says it’s full-steam ahead.

He’s right about one thing: We’re not rolling back.

We’re rolling downhill.

