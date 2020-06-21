If timing is everything in politics and theater, Republicans couldn’t have timed it worse than they did in moving President Trump’s renomination show to Jacksonville next August.

Let’s see:

You got a record number of new coronavirus cases reported in Florida on the day the move was announced. Then, that record was topped by a new single-day mark on the next day, and again on the day after that, and….

You got the Trump 2020 campaign announcing that, if you want to attend his weekend rally in Tulsa, you’ll have to sign a waiver absolving organizers of legal responsibility if you catch COVID-19. Presumably, the same legal disclaimer will be required for the RNC confab.

You got about two months to line up hotel rooms, security measures (think there might be a demonstration or two?) and all sorts of convention-related activities around town.

You got hurricane season, with thousands of visitors right there on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. And even if we don’t get clobbered, Florida in August is not a fun place to be wondering if the stranger literally rubbing elbows with you is exhaling lethal little beasties with every breath.

Really, to use an over-used cliche, what could go wrong?

Oh, and all of this will be done for an event that doesn’t really need to happen. Under the best of circumstances, national nominating conventions aren’t even good theater any more — more like four-day infomercials for each party.

Conventions used to be important but the last one with any expense at all was in 1976, when President Ford beat Ronald Reagan for the GOP nomination. It was close and hard-fought, but everybody knew Ford held the upper hand.

Now, we know the staff of "O," the Oprah Magazine, spends more time deciding who goes on the cover each month than the Republicans will spend picking a presidential candidate. Nor will there be a whole lot of heavy thinking about the GOP platform, which will consist of lots of lofty language essentially meaning, "Whatever you say, Mr. President."

Not that the Democrats are going to be more interesting. They’ve got their guy, Joe Biden, and the only remaining suspense focuses on which of six — or, by August, fewer — women he will choose for vice president.

And he'll probably announce his choice before they go to Milwaukee.

Rule of thumb: When the most interesting thing you’ve got is the vice presidency, it’s a really dull convention.

Jacksonville didn’t really seek the Republican convention. It was supposed to be in Charlotte, but North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to let Trump have a giant crowd for his acceptance speech.

The promotional slogan of North Carolina’s queen city is "Charlotte’s Got a Lot." But it won’t get a lot of people crowding into an arena during the current health catastrophe.

Cooper is a Democrat, if that matters. It certainly doesn’t matter to the coronavirus.

Due to contract commitments, some convention business will still be done up there but the showbiz aspects are set for Jacksonville.

Cities usually compete to hold national political conventions. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who owes his job to Trump, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, were more like "Oh, well, uh, us? OK, we’ll just have to make it work" when they learned of Trump’s decision to move the big event.

An all-weekend marathon of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" would evoke about the same level of enthusiasm.

Depending on COVID-19 conditions next August, DeSantis and Curry plan on taking whatever precautions are needed. That means thousands of delegates and other conventioneers (many of whom believe the whole pandemic is a hoax) will need to wear masks, have temperatures checked and stay away from each other.

Every convention has one or two major themes, which the media ask every participant about, and debate endlessly between sessions. Instead of the economy, health care, war and peace or other great issues of our lives, the main question in Jacksonville will be, "Do you feel safe being here?"

Every convention also gives its nominee a "bounce" in poll numbers immediately afterward. This time, the statistical bounce everybody will be tracking had better not be new coronavirus infections.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat capitol reporter who writes a twice-weekly column. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com