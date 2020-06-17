Well now. Sports figures are at it again. They are threatening to kneel rather than stand for the playing of the national anthem while the American flag is flying. They are putting forth their own notion that kneeling is not disrespecting the flag or our country but only supporting their opinion of racial politics.

Hmmmm, seems these sports figures believe their personal opinion is more important than the national symbols of respect fought for by millions of US servicemen and women. They obviously learned a whole lot of self esteem in their youth.

Let me explain my point of view. My Dad volunteered to go into the Army for his brother who was drafted in WWI, as his brother was caring for their sick mother. He caught the pandemic flu during basic training and was still in the hospital in northern New York in April, 1919, five months after the armistice.

He had permanent lung damage. My oldest brother fought with the Ninety Sixth Division on Okinawa. My other brother was an Army forward artillery observer in Korea during the War. I was an Aerospace Engineer and could have gotten a complete deferment from military service, but I took ROTC in college and served a total of 10 years of active duty and active Army Reserve.

My whole family was and is patriotic. I have great respect for the greatest country on Earth.

The players have no sense of respect, and the owners have no character or leadership. I no longer watch NFL games and turn off any TV sports program that has kneeling. Money is the only thing the players and owners understand.

A friend had a good suggestion. The national anthem lasts about two minutes. Have two minutes before the anthem and let the players do anything they want to do. Then stand for the anthem!

Don O'Neal, Panama City