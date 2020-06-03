If you’re scared of Covid-19 or are particularly vulnerable to it, you should stay inside. Simple as that. No one will force you outside. Give your local churches a call and I guarantee there is a way to help you out.

Wear a mask if you want. If a business requires a mask, honor their request and their freedom to do so.

This whole thing has been an overreaction. Sweden and the antibody testing prove it. When historians look back on this, they will wonder why most of the world’s leaders decided to commit economic suicide. They will also be incredulous learning about how docile so many citizens were while surrendering their basic freedoms under the Constitution (I looked really hard but couldn’t find a pandemic exception to my rights in the Constitution).

This silliness needs to end. The economy is currently devastated but we can still recover if we act quickly. Life in America was amazing before all of this, and some of us reject “the new normal.”

So, go out with some hand sanitizer, be smart, wash your hands a lot, and spend some money if you’re still fortunate enough to have it.

Life is risky. There’s a lot of things that can kill you, and that’s scary. I get it. But Americans are brave and free, and we will be just fine.

I mean, we all drive on 98, right?

Jonathan Vandershoor, Santa Rosa Beach

Reference the headline: "US death toll surges past 100,000 people." The dictionary definition of the verb "surges" is to increase suddenly and powerfully.

Actually I have been relieved by the falling death rate and the large decrease in hospital admissions due to the virus. It would be so interesting to question the Editor as to the use of that word instead of maybe, "rises or edges or even creeps."

Sure it's a small thing, but it is an example of the fakery that is consistent in the media. Especially in the Associated Press.

M. Bryan Johnson, Fort Walton Beach