William Meadows of Parker says the Democrats can’t be trusted when it comes to mail-in voting.

Voter fraud? What voter fraud? According to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), it never happens. Well maybe just a little but not enough to stop the next presidential election from being a guinea pig for mail-in votes. The DNC wants us to overlook the fraud such as perpetrated by a Michigan Democrat who altered ballots during the 2018 election.

Sherikia Hawkins has been charged with six felony counts for allegedly altering absentee ballots during the November 2018 election in her capacity as city clerk for the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Mich. She was also charged with falsifying returns or records, forgery of a public record, misconduct in office, and multiple counts of using a computer to commit a crime. The county clerk’s office later discovered the original voter files in the trash at the election division office.

Of course, the Democrats said her fraud did not affect any election outcomes.

Then there was another case in Pennsylvania where a liberal elections judge pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats, in exchange for bribes. According to U.S. Attorney McSwain, Judge Dominick J. Demuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear.

To increase voter participation, various organizations in multiple Democratic-run states have made active and coordinated efforts to collect absentee voter’s ballots during elections. Then they drop them off at polling places or election offices, better known as “vote harvesting.” This gives party activists and others the ability to manipulate election outcomes either through coercion of voters or outright ballot theft and forgery.

Neither voters nor election officials can verify that the secrecy or accuracy of the ballot was not compromised. In addition, there is no guarantee that vote harvesters will not simply discard the ballots of votes that are not marked for their candidate.

Common sense should tell you that voting by mail makes it easier to commit fraud. Yet again, liberals claim mail-in elections will allow people to vote without risking COVID-19 infection.

How convenient. This is just another liberal excuse to apply one of their favorite talking points: “Never let a good crisis go to waste."

William Meadows, Parker