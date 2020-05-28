Reference Mr. Robert Ian-Salit’s letter, “With Trump, what you see is what you get (5/20/20),” seemed to suggest that the American electorate was misled by Trump’s Presidential campaign.

It was evident from the beginning of his campaign, Trump was loud, brash, confident, aggressive, an unabashed American patriot who put America first and was more than willing to tackle issues that had been talked about but not acted upon by previous presidents.

Trump was upfront about his intentions to challenge China’s hegemony across Asia and the all-to frequent instances of intellectual property rights violations and theft of American technology. He made it clear that illegal entry by immigrants across the southern border had been tolerated for too long and he intended to address the issue head-on.

He was not reluctant to cast aspersions on what he called “excessive regulations” as hinderences to both employment and profit; he told the public that if elected, changes would follow.

Trump was clearly not a politician; he was not unclear in telling his audiences that he would intentionally and purposefully disrupt the status quo within the D.C. beltway. His candor and subsequent actions are the primary motivations that incited the opposition party to initiate what continues today for all intent and purpose to be a political coup.

Until the pandemic, America’s economy was strong and growing stronger, the unemployment rate was the lowest it has been in 50 years and anyone with any public awareness has seen the results of the “shut-down.”

For those who oppose “re-opening” the country because of the potential health risks, what good is your health if you cannot buy food, pay for housing or other living expenses, plan a future or even “live” as opposed to merely “existing” without benefit of personal contact with those who live elsewhere?

