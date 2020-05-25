Weary Floridians need a break, and they may find it today, on the unofficial first day of summer. There will be Memorial Day sales, beach trips, cookouts and family time.

There’s nothing wrong with taking a day to enjoy ourselves, particularly in stressful times like this, where faces are masked and strangers stand a decorous six feet apart. But we should also remember that this day was never intended as a celebration — but as a solemn observation of those who gave their all for freedom.

America’s war dead cannot speak for themselves; instead, they lie quietly at rest under rows of tidy white crosses, stars of David, crescents and other symbols of faith. So today is the day we speak for them, and about them — to thank them and honor their service and sacrifice, including more than 1 million Americans who gave their lives in the cause of freedom.

Today, we remember them. And while — due to coronavirus restrictions — it may be absent of the ceremony that many associate with this day, nothing can erase today’s deep significance for those who commemorate their sacrifice. We don’t need parades, 21-gun salutes or ceremonial releases of doves to recall the stories we’ve heard, or to imagine the terror and anguish of those who died on foreign soil, forever separated from those who loved them.

Nor should we need a reminder to reach out to those who stepped up and vowed their willingness to share the fate of those fallen heroes, or were drafted into a conflict they never sought. Whether it’s a family member, a friend or just someone wearing a hat or pin indicating their service — today is a day to thank them, to ask them about their memories, to celebrate their willingness to serve this great nation. Perhaps they are remembering their own fallen comrades. Perhaps, if you ask, they will tell you about them.

That is the least we can do: Listen. The generations that fought in the varied theaters of World War II and in Korea are rapidly disappearing, a loss accelerated in many cases by COVID-19. Those who served in Vietnam are now in their 60s and 70s. When these veterans die, their memories die with them — including their memories of the young men and women who didn’t come home, some of whom never had a chance to marry or have children. Beyond this official commemoration, beyond a name engraved on a simple marker or hometown war memorial, many of them will be forever forgotten. As were those of generations past.

It is the way of things. Life goes on. There will be new wars, and other deaths, and raw grief that eventually eases — and, finally, oblivion. But it is right and fitting that, even as we surge into the future, we pause to reflect on the past, and thank all those who were willing to lay down their lives for the country we love so much.

— Daytona Beach News-Journal