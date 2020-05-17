The closure was ordered due to increased activity at EPBA, leading to unsafe conditions, unauthorized commercial activities on federal property, and to protect the Eglin range, a national asset, according to a press release from Eglin.

Eglin Air Force Base is committed to being a good neighbor and allowing mission compatible recreation throughout the reservation to the greatest extent possible.

One of my goals for Eglin Air Force Base as it relates to the local community is for recreational activity to coincide with the military mission on the Eglin reservation.

However, increased activity on Eglin property at the East Pass Beach Area (EPBA) has led to unsafe conditions and unauthorized activity. Examples include excessive numbers of unauthorized vehicles on federal property and along U.S. Highway 98, and unauthorized commercial activities on federal property.

Furthermore, during Eglin’s current beach closure period, many individuals continued to disregard postings and circumvent barriers on the property.

After consulting with experts in the field of recreation (National Park Service), law enforcement (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office) and transportation (Florida Department Of Transportation), all of these agencies expressed concern over the activities taking place at EPBA, including, but not limited to:

Incompatible and unsafe blend of beach goers and moving vessels along the shoreline.Illegal and unsafe vehicular traffic - traveling the wrong direction on the shoulder of Hwy 98.Lack of adequate parking control - vehicles parking inappropriately on the shoulder of Hwy 98 and in the EPBA.Illegal commercial activity taking place by water-bound vendors.Inability to fund adequate solutions to safety and liability issues.

As a result of these unauthorized activities and the need to preserve and protect this national asset on the Eglin reservation, we installed barriers to prevent unsafe parking on the shoulder of Hwy 98 as well as eliminated driving the opposite direction on the shoulder.

I have also asked our team to pursue designating the area directly adjacent to the Marler Bridge on both the north and south sides as "No Vessel Areas," to reduce the potential for accidents in that area.

Please note, Eglin maintains three other beach access points on the island besides EPBA – Eglin Beach Club (DoD card holders), the Matterhorn, and Princess Beach. All of these facilities reopened on May 9.

We will continue to search for appropriate solutions that will improve safety and eliminate unauthorized commercial activities on federal property. As we determine these solutions, we will communicate them with the community to avoid any confusion in the future.

I appreciate your cooperation with ensuring the safety of our community while protecting the vital national security missions we execute on Eglin Air Force Base and the Eglin reservation.

The author is Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander.