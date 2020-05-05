We wonder if it might have been prudent to extend the stay at home order another week or two and see what happens as communities across the state begin to open their beaches to the public.

There was a “split the baby” quality to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Wednesday commencement of a phased reopening of Florida businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, stores and restaurants outside of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were free to open Monday, but at only 25 percent of their indoor capacity. Will it be worth it for these businesses to even open?

DeSantis’s own task force call for 50 percent capacity during the first phase.

We wonder if it might have been prudent to extend the stay at home order another week or two and see what happens as communities across the state begin to open their beaches to the public.

Beaches in Bay, Walton, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa were open, with limitations.

DeSantis and his team could have monitored those openings to see how Floridians come out into the sunshine after a month of restrictions.

We may not have gotten an idea of whether increased activity causes a spike in infections, since it can take two weeks for a newly infected person to become symptomatic, but we would have seen how people act.

Are they maintaining social distance? Are they congregating in large groups?

Those observations could have informed a decision to open up more fully in the first phase, or to put off the start of that phase even longer.

When opening the beaches, local officials warned that if problems arise, they can always reimpose the closures. That’s undesirable but true. Imagine how much more onerous it will be if statewide restrictions on business have to be reinitiated.

Aside from the business at hand, which was starting the recovery ball rolling, we note that DeSantis took time for a bit of “I told you so” scolding of the media.

By reporting early on the models that predicted huge numbers of cases and potential shortages of hospital beds and equipment, the media fanned fear and encouraged hysteria, he said.

It’s important to note that the media didn’t create those numbers out of whole cloth. They came from predictive models from credible universities and health care institutes. Thankfully, their numbers for Florida proved too high, although the experience in New York City, New Orleans, Italy and other places suggests dire scenarios were not out of the realm of possibility.

Instead, news of those potentially disastrous consequences spurred DeSantis to put the stay at home orders in place, which we believe caused the number of cases to fall short of the worst fears.

Had nothing been done, had restaurants and bars stayed open, had spring training gone on as scheduled, had beaches remained a tourist draw and school kids met en masse five days a week, would the predicted peaks have occurred? We’ll never know and we’re thankful for that.

As it stands today, the number of cases falls below the capacity of the health care system to handle them.

As restrictions continue to be rolled back in the weeks ahead, it will largely be up to us as individuals, by practicing safe social distancing, frequent hand washing and other behaviors, to see that it remains so.

