Mother's Day is almost upon us. Have you thought about how you are going to celebrate Mother's Day?

Traditionally, Mother's Day is a day when many families take their mothers out to a nice restaurant for a meal. Since we aren't sure which restaurants may or may not be open, and what their capacity may be, we need to make alternative plans.

One option would be to cook a nice meal for your mother and have a small gathering at home. Another option is to buy a family meal from a local restaurant and eat in the back yard. Alternatively, a backyard barbecue could be fun. Use your creativity to make this a fun day for Mom.

What type of gifts does your mom enjoy? Is there something in particular that she needs?

Thankfully we have many online stores from which to shop, and several of them offer free delivery. Fresh flowers or a plant for the yard may be appreciated, or perhaps a gift card for her favorite restaurant for use later, once everything is open.

What would make a nice tribute to your mother? Perhaps you could write a poem of thanks to your mom, or have your children make cards with reasons why they love Grandmother.

A new front door wreath may be needed. The supplies are available online or at craft stores. There are many homemade things we can make to honor our moms. We can bake a few batches of cookies and give some to our Mother on a lovely plate, then share some with our elderly friends.

If you are far away from your mom, like me, you can use one of the many video chatting programs available, or call on the phone and enjoy visiting that way. Your mother will be thrilled to hear your voice on Mother's Day.

Since this year will be different as to how many of us will spend Mother's Day with our moms, let's be imaginative and make the day memorable for them. Be kind to those who don't have family near, send cards, notes and give them a phone call.

While not specifically about mothers, here is a nice poem one could use on a card.

Pippa's Song, by Robert Browning

The year's at the spring, and day's at the morn;

Morning's at seven; the hill-side's dew-pearl'd;

The lark's on the wing; the snail's on the thorn;

God's in His heaven, All's right with the world!

None of us know what tomorrow holds or may bring, so let's love and honor our mothers while we still have them with us on earth.

Proverbs 31:28a states, "Her children rise up and bless her." To all our Crestview mothers, thank you for all you do for us, we love you and pray the Lord blesses you abundantly.

Janice Lynn Crose, a former accountant, lives in Crestview with her husband, Jim; her two rescue collies, Shane and Jasmine; and two cats, Kathryn and Prince Valiant.