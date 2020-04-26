Sunday

Apr 26, 2020 at 6:01 AM


1: Unincorporated Bay County beaches reopening Friday


2: Four derelict vessels in Bay County to be removed


3: CORONAVIRUS: Bay reports 10 more cases in the last 24 hours


4: CORONAVIRUS: Destin to further ponder beach re-openings


5: PCB mayor calls for special meeting on beaches


6: Two arrested for home invasion robbery and shooting


7: PCB mayor reconsiders emergency meeting on reopening beach


8: #FloridaMorons is trending on Twitter. Here are some Tweets


9: Panama City teen dies in rollover crash


10: PCB Mayor Mike Thomas set to leave office