Did you miss Census Day?

It was April 1.

But don’t worry, it is not too late for you and your family to be counted.

And being counted is both extremely important and required.

You can still log on to the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://my2020census.gov/login, enter the 12-digit identification number you received in the mail and complete the simple questionnaire.

It is not complicated and just takes a few minutes.

You do not have to complete it online.

You can also do it by telephone or through the mail.

To complete the questionnaire by phone, you begin by calling (844) 330-2020. The phone lines are open 7 a.m.-2 a.m. each day.

To complete it by regular mail, return the questionnaire you received in the mail in the envelope provided. If you do not have the return envelope, you can mail the completed form to: U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center, 1201 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47132.

Why should you do it?

Why does it matter?

For cities and counties, population numbers mean dollars.

The U.S. Census is conducted every 10 years and the numbers have direct impact on every community, including our own.

The U.S. Census Bureau says the census is used to determine how billions and billions of federal dollars will be distributed to communities for the next 10 years.

More specifically, the federal government explains that census numbers influence highway planning and construction, how money is allocated for things like Head Start programs, grants that support teachers and special education, federal dollars for wildlife restoration, to prevent child abuse, to provide housing assistance for older adults and the list goes on and on.

Needless to say, the census is important.

We understand everyone’s world has been turned upside down with the COVID-19 crisis, normal routines have been disrupted and a lot of things may have fallen through the cracks, including completing your 2020 U.S. Census questionnaire.

Fortunately, this is something you can do in the safety and security of your own home.

We encourage everyone who has not already done so to take the time to be counted.

This editorial originally appeared in the Valdosta (Ga.) Daily Times.