When are the police going to stop the hoarding and make people and stores follow social distancing rules? I want the hoarders and the people not doing the social distancing to go to jail. I am 65 years old and I would love to get some food, toilet paper and paper plates at the grocery store, but the shelves are empty because of the hoarders. It’s ridiculous.

Tuscaloosa

