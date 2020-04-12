Blogger Steve Ashmore has some encouraging words for those who might be having doubts about our ability to overcome the pandemic.

Few saw this coming. Even as it developed. Even as additional signs suggested preparation. Even as the groundswell of additional cases grew. There were few who saw this coming. It’s not the first time we as a country have been ill prepared; it certainly won’t be the last.

In fact, history tells us that the world has faced uncertain times. Not just once, but throughout recorded history. We’ve coped with natural disasters and man-made calamities. Tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, hurricanes and fires. Two world wars and countless smaller conflicts, terrorist attacks both foreign and domestic. We’ve seen disease and pestilence kill tens of thousands. And now we are facing a pandemic unlike any in modern times.

Through each of these upheavals we have found a way to overcome. Survival is simply our nature. We, as a people, stand up and say, “We are better than this.” And when this pandemic has passed, we will be better prepared for the next misfortune. We will have learned from our mistakes. We will have found ways to overcome this type of adversity. We will emerge from this stronger and more capable than before.

The Greatest Generation is aging and won’t be with us much longer. They are after all mortal. Their struggle was the Great Depression and World War II. Their achievements taught us that nothing is impossible. We’ve not fought a world war, but we have seen our share of natural disasters. Our generation has seen and overcome more than one nuclear accident and scores of hurricanes, earthquakes and tsunamis. Through all of this we have proven that the DNA of our ancestry is still with us.

So even though we did not see this coming, we have the wherewithal to get through this. And though we are practicing social distancing, we will get through this together.

#weareinthistogether

