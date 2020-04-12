Oddly, one of the things Christian churches deserve praise for this Easter is keeping their buildings empty. The reason for that, of course, are the social distancing and stay-at-home orders Louisiana and other states have enacted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christians celebrate Easter as the day Jesus was resurrected, a triumph of life over death that opened the door to eternal life for believers who follow Christ as the son of God.

On a less-spiritual more-practical level, churches’ decision to cancel Masses and worship services on such a holy day also represents a victory of life over death.

Unfortunately, a few churches across the country that have defied state orders to avoid gathering in large groups have captured a lot of the attention.

But church leaders and members who continue to abide by social-distancing mandates are the real heroes. And there are thousands of those heroes right here in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

By sacrificing worship services important to them, at least in person, they are making it safer for themselves, their loved ones and even strangers who might have become infected by the deadly virus.

“I have a moral obligation to respond with prudence to a biological threat – one which the human body has never faced – and we must respond especially to protect the most vulnerable,” Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Bishop Shelton Fabre said last month as he explained his reasoning for switching to online and televised Masses instead of holding them in churches. “When experts of the human body, experts in public safety and experts in pandemics say that there is an urgency, we must listen. When all the experts and our federal, state and local governments all say there is a threat, we must listen.”

Many other church leaders are doing the same.

“We live by the word of God, but we are governed by the law of the land,” the Rev. Vincent Fuselier Sr. of New St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in Houma told The Courier and Daily Comet in a story Saturday. “So we need not be disobedient to the laws of land, the Bible also teaches us that, they that have authority over you, that we must honor them.”

To keep his followers safe, Fuselier said he planned to go to his church and record his Easter sermon with a video camera then post it to Facebook. Delivering his sermons to just a camera is new, he said, but duty to his followers has forced him to adapt.

“It’s not the same, but I’ve always told my people to stand on the word of God, and trust and never to doubt, because I believe God is going to bring us out of this,” said Fuselier.

People sometimes use the phrase “What would Jesus do?” to guide their actions. In this case, the Bible already offers an answer: On Easter, Jesus symbolized the triumph of life over death.

