COVID-19 entered our world, flipped everything upside down and stress is at an all-time high due to many factors. Social distancing guidelines and panic shopping make going to the grocery store a stressful event.

Extracurricular activities have stopped, vacations have been canceled and the news seems to only share the worst side of this situation. The internet is full of misinformation and people are finding it difficult to recognize fact from opinion.

Homes that were once spaces to unwind and relax, have been turned into offices and classrooms with neck breaking speed to meet the needs of employment and education. Some families have lost income and are worried about how they will survive. Others are essential workers who can’t work from home and they are fearful that they will be exposed to the virus and infect their families.

We are all grieving the life we knew and with grief comes the potential for compromised mental health. As early childhood educators we have an incredible opportunity to educate families of the importance of play for both children and adults.

We know that adults can benefit if they will just take a few lessons from a child’s playbook.

1. Read. There is nothing more comforting to a child then your arms. Sit and read often. Don’t have kids at home? That’s OK, read! Reading can take us away for a little while.

2. PLAY! Play is the foundation of early education and it’s FUN. Use your yard, your home and everything in it to play. Let your child take the lead and follow! Play for adults with no children at home will look a little different. Try playing with a pet, go for a bike ride or turn on music and dance. The goal here is to let go and enjoy!

3. Get out the board games. Sitting and playing board games provides many opportunities for laughter, conversation, counting and turn taking.

4. Go outside every day. Explore your yard, walk your neighborhood, watch the clouds, eat a picnic, take the flashlights outside at night or just lay on the ground and look at the stars.

5. Make meals together. Preparing meals with children is a wonderful way to teach skills about cleanliness, measuring, temperature, following directions and work on motor skills.

6. Create. Find ways to create every day. I don’t mean color in a coloring book although that can be a stress relief, I mean make something. Use playdough, paint, make mud pies, make block towers, make recycle art or stack rocks. The only limit is your imagination and the fun is in the process not the end product.

7. Listen. Children have lots to say. Take this time and truly listen to what they are saying. If you don’t have children at home, call a relative or a friend who has children and chat on the phone with them.

8. Breathe. This too shall pass. Find ways to carve out time for your own mental health. I think if you join in a child’s world of play and imagination, you just might find the relief you are looking for.

The author is a teacher and resident of Springfield.