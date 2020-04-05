Steve Vee of Rockford, Illinois says the president is running the country the way he runs his own businesses.

U.S. 2019 federal spending outpaced revenue by over a trillion dollars. The proposed budget for 2020 predicts an even larger deficit.

It’s hard to envision what that means.

Let’s do the math. The U.S. population is roughly 330 million. Divide that into 1 trillion. We overspent last year by about $3,000 for every man, woman and child!

Trump promised balanced budgets. Said it would be easy. His huge tax break has only made the top 1% richer with little or no "trickle down" and ballooned our national debt. The Republican Party is no longer the party of fiscal responsibility.

Our president has shown he runs the country the way he has run his businesses.

