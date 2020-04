We need to know from whence came all the positive coronavirus cases in our county. The city announces and The Tuscaloosa News publishes shocking, terrifying statistical possibilities. I suppose they are trying to scare the public into staying at home and that is a good thing; however, these scare tactics will have a life of their own and, after a while, people will not respond to them.

Tuscaloosa

To sound off on any topic, call 205-722-0188 or email news@tuscaloosanews.com.