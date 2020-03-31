As I write this, I’m hovering around my new “home office,” which is little more than a card table wedged in the corner of my bedroom with my desktop computer perched on top.



Although journalists can work from just about anywhere, my home is not a place I ever saw myself working regularly. And yet here I am, hiding in the far room of my home as my kids play on their iPads, listen to too-loud music and, basically, run like ruthless heathens on the loose.



My husband attempted to set up his own “home office” on our dining room table in the center of the house, but he realized after only a couple of hours that with three young children and two barking dogs, working in the main thoroughfare of the home wasn’t going to cut it. Now, he works from a corner of our youngest daughter’s bedroom. As he advises university students on video calls, I can only imagine what the students must be thinking of the watermelon-pink walls in the background or the overflowing bookcase behind him, the Fisher-Price princess castle or the light pink wooden kitchen, all in plain sight. At least he has a window and a view.



Like thousands of other parents across the country right now, we have found ourselves in the unusual role of both working from home while our children are also out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic. I admire parents who home-school their children, but it’s not something I ever wanted to do with my children. I enjoy teaching college students.



But teaching your own kids is hard. Trying to institute structure and a routine while educating your children AND holding down your regular, full-time job by working from home is like juggling three balls while diving through a ring of fire, all at the same time.



It’s no cakewalk.



Considering the alternative, with thousands of people now getting sick across the country and around the world, I am thankful to be home and to be able to work from the house. I know others who aren’t so lucky.



A week ago, when we first knew we would be quarantining ourselves at home, I put in an order of groceries to be delivered, possibly the largest amount of groceries I’ve ever bought at once. I’m not hoarding groceries. But for a family of five, it takes a ridiculous amount of food to get through two weeks. I bought five gallons of milk and I’m honestly not sure that will last. While I stacked non-perishable snack items on the top of our cabinets near the kitchen ceiling, I felt confident that we had enough food so we didn’t have to leave the house. Three days in, with our kids eating like a swarm of locusts every chance they get, our snack foods have been ravished.



Luckily, actual meal items are still in stock in our pantry. I guess when it comes to snacks, no one wants to go for the vegetables or meats. I’m keeping a chalkboard list of meals that I have ingredients available.



The first day we were at home, I asked my son, age 8, what he wanted for lunch. With the kitchen stocked with more food than possibly ever before, I felt certain that we could make whatever he wanted. Peanut butter sandwich? Sure. Chicken nuggets? No problem. Spaghetti? I asked him.



“How about crab?” my son asked.



I sighed.



“No, we don’t have that,” I told him.



When we started out working from home, I had lofty goals of home improvement projects I wanted to complete, of a schedule of iPad-free time for the kids that would revolve on a schedule of school subjects. I imagined my well-behaved children sitting around the table, focusing on school work while my husband and I plugged away on our work computers.



And pretty quickly I was sucked into reality. As my kids were sitting at the table, working on workbooks I picked up at Barnes and Noble, my preschooler wouldn’t stop coloring with a magic marker on her older sister’s arm. My son, in second grade, wouldn’t stop whining about the fact that we had turned off the iPads. And then there was a kick.



“Moooom, Kennedy kicked meeeee,” our son yelled out.



There was silence, and then a voice.

“Well I didn’t kick him that hard,” his older sister replied.



As we all hunker down at home, it’s important that we lower our expectations and take it easy on ourselves and our children. Work will get done. Our kids will learn, whether they are on a schedule or not, even if they are eating bags of Cheetos and on an iPad for a lot longer than normal. Eventually, school will reopen and we will go back to work.



But what’s important is that we stay home, stay well and try to enjoy this precious opportunity to be with our families. If anyone is looking for me, I can be found holed up in the back corner that is my “home office.” I’m thankful that it happens to be the quietest room in my very small house.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.