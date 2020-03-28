Marc Livanos of Milton has an idea for getting area teens interested in the library.

My morning starts with the words, “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”

I work on that through the spirit of kindness and togetherness by taking the time to build friendships.

Lately, I’ve been on Milton resident radio show, “Hill in the Morning,” floating an idea of getting the Santa Rosa County Library System & Administration to purchase PS4 systems and start a video game competition.

The idea is to attract teens who don’t normally go to the Milton Library and get them interested while (they are) there (in) the great programs that are offered. I hope this program goes forward.

You can follow-up with the Santa Rosa County Library Administration at (850) 981-7323.

Marc Livanos, Milton