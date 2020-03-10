Regarding the fuss over where the revenue should go if we had a lottery, 25 percent should go to the prison system so prisoners don’t have to live like they did in the 19th century, 25 percent should go to the judiciary to get cases resolved quicker , another 25 percent should go to Medicaid and the rest should go to students at risk to ensure they graduate. It’s not hard. Some people don’t know how to do the right thing.

