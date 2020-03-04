If you’re running Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, you must be tempted to dance a little jig whenever the Democratic candidates debate.

Last week in South Carolina, they appeared to be arguing over who was first in line at the Early Bird special. I’m not sure which of them got to the salad bar first because — like many viewers — I lunged for the mute button before the shouting was over.

At this point in the presidential campaign, if there were an actual smart person sitting in the Oval Office, he or she would sit back and let the Democrats shred each other.

Stay above the fray. Talk about the sturdy economy, the low unemployment rate, tax cuts, college hoops, whatever.

In other words, try to act semi-presidential and not say anything unnecessary, stupid or stupidly unnecessary.

But this is Trump, who can’t get through one news cycle without blabbing something dumb, wrong or both. His manic compulsion to open his mouth is the only reason the November election might be close.

The other day the president tweeted that the media were to blame for spreading fear about the coronavirus — and naturally he misspelled the word coronavirus.

Also, he uncleverly weighed in at about the same time that the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the government health agency that monitors epidemics — was somberly advising Americans to prepare for outbreaks of the virus in this country.

Such nonsense jabbering must drive Trump’s campaign managers crazy. They’ve got a sitting president who could cruise to re-election — and possibly even win the popular vote this time! — if he’d just shut up long enough to let the other side sink itself.

The problem is Trump’s pathologic hunger for the spotlight. He cannot shut up. The adult poise required for self-restraint would make his ego writhe.

Polls suggest that millions of people who strongly dislike the president’s personality would probably vote for him anyway. Those folks with tepid loyalty are essential to his winning the election, yet still he goes out of his way to remind them how obnoxious he is. And, therefore, dumb.

Instead of brushing off the recent Democratic debate with a sharp one-liner, Trump tweeted a meandering critique that ended with him calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren “a chocker.”

(He probably meant to say “choker,” but it’s hard to know for sure.)

Trump and his team are worried that the coronavirus scare will damage his re-election bid, but clearly he doesn’t need the arrival of a scary disease to do that.

By playing down the threat, he has given Democrats a perfect opening to remind voters that it was Trump who eliminated the top pandemic-response positions on the National Security Council.

Strategically, Trump couldn’t be in a better position. The candidate he would most love to run against — Sen. Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist — is currently, improbably, the opposition’s frontrunner.

Lately, Bernie has been talking about how Fidel Castro improved Cuba’s education system. While that happens to be true, Castro, in other harsh ways, was a stupendously poor advertisement for socialism.

The fact that Bernie would unnecessarily stir this pot before the Florida primary means either that he doesn’t think he needs the state’s 29 electoral votes or that he is as clueless in his own way as the president.

Meanwhile, the candidate that Trump fears most — Michael Bloomberg, both smart and rich — has seemed bewildered and unprepared during the debates. Charisma-wise, he makes Mike Pence look like Jim Carrey.

So the president should be feeling confident and relieved — and doing everything possible not to screw things up. That’s how a smart politician would behave.

But this is Trump. If you’re running his campaign, your glee over the Democrats’ turmoil lasts only until your own candidate’s next stupid tweet.

Carl Hiaasen is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may write to him at: The Miami Herald, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Miami, Fla., 33172.