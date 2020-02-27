We, the members of the Etowah County Mayor’s Association, officially endorse Becky Nordgren for Etowah County revenue commissioner.

The Etowah County Mayor’s Association is comprised of 11 mayors representing every city within the county. This includes Larry Means, mayor of Attalla; Sherman Guyton, mayor of Gadsden; Charles Gilchrist, mayor of Glencoe; Scott Reeves, mayor of Hokes Bluff; Terry John Calhoun, mayor of Rainbow City; Phil Colegrove, mayor of Reece City; Carrie Washington, mayor of Ridgeville; Russell Amos, mayor of Sardis City; Wally Burns, mayor of Southside and Autry Works, mayor of Walnut Grove.

Rep. Nordgren’s record is impeccable. She is always willing to work with our city governments to assist us in any way she can through her legislative office. We can trust her, and she has always acted in the best interests of the people she serves. There is no doubt she will do the same thing as Etowah County revenue commissioner.

A lifelong Republican with a history of bringing people together and getting results, Rep. Nordgren will stand up for our conservative values and bring common sense and responsibility to the revenue commissioner’s office. On Tuesday, we strongly encourage all voters to support Becky Nordgren for Etowah County revenue commissioner.

Wally Burns

Etowah County Mayor’s Association