Those who had never seen an honest-to-goodness conniption received that baptism over the weekend in Alabama.

We can’t think of a better word to describe the reaction to reports that the U.S. government would quarantine patients who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, site of a major outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at rgw Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston.

Social media exploded and imploded simultaneously. (Literalists are lining up to tell us that’s a physical impossibility; chill out and humor us as far as the metaphor.)

Politicians were practically outshouting each other with “NOT IN MY STATE,” and the Anniston City Council actually skipped church to meet on Sunday morning and pass a resolution asking the city attorney to file an injunction against the move.

Shortly thereafter, the feds backed off — Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, actually got phone calls from President Donald Trump about the situation — and indicated no patients would be coming to Anniston.

It turns out, according to Ivey, that the FEMA facility there was only being considered as a backup quarantine site, and that a press release saying the start of patient transfers was imminent was prematurely if not erroneously released.

Across the country, there was another coronavirus conniption in California, where a federal judge last week blocked the government from sending patients to a quarantine site in Costa Mesa.

The conversation and concerns out there mirror what happened over the weekend in Alabama, and revolve around something that’s a problem anytime it happens, in any setting, on any level — a lack of communication.

We’re sure there are folks who don’t want these patients anywhere within a couple thousand miles of them. They won’t be swayed if the feds present a 500-page book filled with scientific data minimizing the threat from those placed in quarantine, or if people call them cruel and heartless for being unwilling to help fellow Americans caught in a predicament.

We’re not going to call out folks for being that afraid, given the daily news reports on and the uncertainty surrounding this virus.

Others might be receptive to the idea if they at least have some input into the decision. When something is presented as a fait accompli — with no information on the logistics of getting patients to and into a quarantine site, and no specific details about the biological and security protocols that will be in place, or the procedures that will be followed should someone actually come down with the virus — there’s going to be pushback (and conniptions).

These poor people must be housed somewhere, even if it’s not Alabama. They can’t be left in limbo. The feds just need to be straight with state and municipal governments, and their constituents, and err on the side of TMI. This was a textbook case of ready, fire, aim.