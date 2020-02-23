Wayne Fox of Crestview thinks we could put our retirees to work monitoring children at bus stops to prevent abductions and other child-related crimes.

Facebook and the media are full of tragic events concerning missing children.

The murder of Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old from South Carolina, has caused me to think that there has to be a solution to America’s missing children.

We must cease being reactive and switch to becoming proactive.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A different view from a veteran

Our law enforcement community would know much better than myself but what if the retired forces in each community were used as observers at school bus pickup/dropoff points?

Fully retired personnel could volunteer to create a presence at these important target points. They would be issued no authority. Just create an observation role to keep neighborhood children safe.

It seems like each day somewhere across America we are informed that a child is missing. The police cannot be everywhere, why not use a force willing to stop these creeps from targeting our kids?

Wayne Fox, Crestview