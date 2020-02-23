There will be no candidates barnstorming from Mobile to Birmingham to Huntsville, no nationally televised Alabama debates and likely no polls released detailing the state's voting preferences, but Alabama voters will nonetheless participate in the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.

Those primaries will be conducted in 15 states, but Alabama is far from the largest and will likely be all but ignored by the various candidates and campaigns. Of the 3,979 delegates at stake in the Democratic primary, about 40 percent — 1,617 delegates — will be awarded on Super Tuesday. Alabama will award only 52 of them, a total dwarfed by the 416 delegates at stake in California and the 228 that will be allocated in Texas that day.

Running concurrently with the Democratic primary will be a Republican primary in which 50 delegates will be awarded in Alabama.

When Alabama Democrats enter the polling booth they will find 14 presidential candidates on the ballot, including six — Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang — who have already suspended their campaigns.

That leaves Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren on the ballot and still eligible for delegates.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump and former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld will be the only candidates on the ballot.

Not only will Alabama voters be asked to vote for their presidential preference, they will also be able to vote for individual delegates, which will be listed on the ballot.

In the Democratic primary, voting will be by congressional district. Tuscaloosa County is divided into two districts, the 4th and the 7th. In both districts, only Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren and Yang have delegates listed.

Alabama's 52 delegates will be divided into three categories in the Democratic primary: those elected by congressional district, at-large delegates, and party leaders and elected officials. On March 3, 34 delegates will be elected by congressional district. Eleven at-large delegates will be chosen by the state party later in March based on the percentage of the vote candidates received statewide. Seven party and elected official delegates will also be selected by the state party at a later date.

Delegates within the congressional districts are apportioned according to percentage of the Democratic vote cast in the last general election. Thus, three delegates will be elected in the 4th District and eight will be elected in the 7th District.

To qualify for delegates in the Democratic primary, a candidate must receive at least 15 percent of the vote and if a candidate qualified for delegates but has none or not enough listed on the ballot, delegates will be selected later in March by the state party.

Voters in the Republican primary will cast votes for single delegates in 26 statewide races, three races in the 4th Congressional District and one in the 7th District.

The Republican ballot will also include a number of statewide contests, including the race to select a nominee for the U.S. Senate to run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who has no opposition in the Democratic primary.

Among the Republicans running for the Senate are former U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, 1st District Congressman Bradley Byrne and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

With that Senate primary and the popular Trump on the ballot, turnout in the GOP primary could reach a level approaching the Democratic vote.

Alabama has 3,560,686 registered voters heading into the March 3 primaries. In Tuscaloosa County, there are 143,781 registered voters.

Tommy Stevenson is retired associate editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Reach him at beebranch@yahoo.com or 205-292-2236.