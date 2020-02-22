Lynn Goldfarb of Lancaster, Pennsylvania takes a letter writer to task over his climate change denial letter to the editor. She says the science behind climate change supports the assertion that human beings are warming the planet.

The author of “Don’t blame flooding on climate change” (Feb. 20) says this is his ”humble opinion” on the subject. But this isn’t a matter of opinion; this is about facts.

Every scientific body of national or international standing says our present period of climate change is man-made, caused by humans burning too much fossil fuel (National Academy of Sciences). Every publishing climate scientist, worldwide, agrees— over 69,000 of them (National Physical Science Consortium).

The good news is that we may have a solution at hand: capitalism. Solar and wind energy, with storage and without subsidies, are now cheaper than any fossil fuel and their prices will continue to drop exponentially (scientificamerican.com). By 2030 solar and wind energy will be “essentially free” (UBS, Financial Times).

Forbes Jan 2020: “The solar price is half the estimated cost of power from a new natural gas plant." Natural gas is the cheapest of all the fossil fuels. Fracking is already going bust from the Marcellus shale to the Permian Basin.

This is not just part of the notorious boom-and bust cycles of fossil fuels. Fracking has barely been able to make a profit for the past decade, surviving off loans they’ll never repay.

For the past five years business media has been of full of headlines like “U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do” (priceofoil.com).

Coal is already going bankrupt and oil is doomed as well, as electric vehicles are becoming cheaper than gas guzzlers and cost almost nothing to run on solar/wind. “Tesla becomes the largest U.S. car maker by enterprise value … the most complete snapshot of the value of a company (marketwatch.com).”

Energy economist Jeremy Rifkin projects the fossil fuel industry will begin to collapse worldwide between 2023 and 2028. In January, CNBC stock guru Jim Cramer declared fossil fuels were “done … in a death knell phase.”

To avoid a 2008-style economic meltdown, we need to ramp up clean energy investment now.

Lynn Goldfarb, Lancaster, Pennsylvania