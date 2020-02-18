One particular microbe — the 2019 novel coronavirus — is getting tons of media and public attention. We understand why, even though its biggest impact so far has been on the other side of the planet.

We hope it doesn’t completely overshadow or draw attention away from the mischief being done closer to home by an old-school bug.

CNN on Monday reported that the coronavirus, which first appeared in China, has killed 1,770 people and sickened another 70,000 there. (Fatalities also have been reported in France, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Taiwan.)

Even more jarring, it reported that close to half of China’s population — more than 780 million people — face travel restrictions as authorities try to keep the bug from spreading.

Pair those numbers with lingering memories of various science fiction novels and films about pandemics and plagues, and again it’s not difficult to see why there’s interest. However, we imagine parents dealing with kids infected with that old-school virus we mentioned — influenza — are a bit preoccupied.

We’ve heard anecdotal reports and seen social media conversation about its impact on young people locally, which is in line with the national trend reported last week by the Associated Press.

Ninety-two children had died this year from influenza at the time of the AP report, the highest figure since 2009-10 when there actually was a worldwide flu pandemic that killed more than 14,000 people overall and more than 3,600 in North America. The number or kids who had been hospitalized with the flu also was at a 10-year high.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms this already has been a nasty flu season overall in the U.S., with 26 million people infected and 250,000 hospitalized, and close to 14,000 fatalities. This also is a second wave of the virus — after the traditional flu season started earlier than normal last fall — and it’s expected to last for several more weeks.

The flu is hitting kids hard, according to the CDC, because two strains that traditionally have had a severe impact on young folks are circulating in the same season. (The elderly actually haven’t been impacted as much as usual.)

So what’s to be done? You’ve heard it from us and others before; this three-prong version is courtesy of the CDC.

• A bunch of folks who are worried about something that has literally 1 in a million chance of happening and have more faith in social media kibitzers than medical professionals are about to close their ears, but it’s not too late to get a flu shot. It’s never been 100% effective, but as we’ve noted, even 10% protection offers better odds than zero.

• Take common-sense steps to reduce the spread of germs — wash your hands with soap and water or use sanitizer; try to avoid contact with others when you’re sick, and allow 24 hours after any fever breaks before getting back into circulation; cover your mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough and toss that tissue directly into the trash; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and clean and disinfect, often, any areas that might retain germs.

• If you get the flu, head to the doctor ASAP for some antiviral medication that can lessen the illness’ duration and prevent complications.

Flu is a known quantity compared to the sinister-sounding coronavirus, but can kill you just as dead. Don’t sit around and wait for it to happen — be proactive.