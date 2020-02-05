There are a few identifying characteristics that everyone carries with them, whether they like it or not. Among them: Their face, and their DNA.

Everywhere you go, you’re being watched. That statement was once a hallmark of paranoia. It’s now accepted as fact by most Americans, when they even think about it.

Their credit-card transactions are fed into databases. Their internet surfing is logged, mined, archived and analyzed. Their phones keep track of where they are — and can provide a detailed log that’s updated every few minutes.

Theoretically, a person could escape this constant surveillance. No shopping with credit cards or online, no driving, no cell phones. But there are a few identifying characteristics that everyone carries with them, whether they like it or not. Among them: Their face, and their DNA.

Now both are under scrutiny. Last week, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office touted its use of facial recognition technology known as Clearview AI, which has scraped billions of photographs from the internet including sites like Facebook and LinkedIn, and can compare photos to produce likely matches. Clearview is triggering alarm bells across privacy advocacy groups, who point out that the technology is far more error-prone when scanning people with darker skin, and questioning whether the government has a right to amass such powerful information.

Those debates are likely academic. Police departments are using Clearview and more will probably join in as time goes by. Given that facial-recognition technology is, well, a given, it’s important to set tight controls over its use.

The guidelines for Volusia County seem like a sensible place to start. Only a handful of people at the department are authorized to use Clearview, according to a story by The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Frank Fernandez, and their access must always come with a clear law-enforcement objective. Results aren’t necessarily accepted as accurate, but investigated.

Guidelines like these should be formalized and required of any agency that wants to use facial-recognition software, and restricted to law enforcement.

There’s another area where the potential for misuse is growing: Genetic material obtained from home DNA kits like 23&Me. Privacy advocates fear that data from these popular kits could be used one day to set insurance rates or deny coverage altogether. Meanwhile, the Electronic Frontier Foundation reports that a handful of companies have already been sanctioned under medical-privacy laws for demanding genetic information from employees. Those laws, however, are full of loopholes.

This year, the Florida Legislature is considering a measure (SB 1564, HB 1189) that would provide greater protection. The Senate version of the bill offers better protection, including a ban on insurance companies using genetic information from home test kits unless it becomes part of a person’s medical record. Insurance companies would also be barred from requiring genetic tests from potential customers, and barring the companies marketing home tests from providing genetic data to insurers. The bill should pass. Floridians deserve this protection.

Society probably can’t stop the advances in science, marketing and transportation that provide ever-more detailed records of our daily lives. But it can set reasonable and strict guidelines about how that data will be used and shared.

