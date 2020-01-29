The House Democrats impeachment efforts have consumed considerable airtime on the local National Public Radio station. As a daily listener of the station’s broadcasts, I have been informed of the House Democrats investigation and subsequent findings regarding President Trump’s conduct that they believe not only constitute impeachable offenses but that also warrant his removal.

What is interesting to me is the frequency various Democratic House members reference their efforts as mandatory to protect the “will of the people” through free and open elections. Their arguments sound hollow in context of their reaction to the 2016 election.

Within a short time after the election results were confirmed, the House launched an investigation into “Russian collusion.” Two and a half years later, following an exhaustive investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, costing federal (taxpayer) dollars, there was a finding of “no collusion.”

Concurrent with the collusion-related investigation, there were allegations of “obstruction” that Mueller also investigated. There was no finding of “obstruction” but there also was no exoneration, leaving the issue unresolved. I suspect that the House Democrats were disappointed that their initial efforts to initiate impeachment proceedings were thrown off track by Mueller’s findings.

The two Articles of Impeachment passed by the House Democrats: Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress during the last two years of the Trump Presidency seem very questionable. Throughout the investigative efforts of the House Democrats, there were frequent uses of words or phrases such as: You interpreted that as…; You believed that…; You think that it meant…; What do you think was meant… and so forth.

When someone uses such words or phrases during any questioning, my immediate thought is: What is the questioner’s bias? I then listen very closely to not only the answer given but also the interpretation, clarification or explanation offered by the questioner.

Having been exposed to the rudiments of debate, and both addictive and behavioral counseling, the techniques used during the impeachment investigation were effective in obtaining the information the House Democrats needed to move forward with their impeachment efforts. If Mueller couldn’t do it, the House Democrats would!

Anyone who does not realize the entire impeachment effort has a political foundation and purpose that is unrelated to any Constitutional issue is obviously experiencing splinters in the windmill of their mind.

Paul D. Bohac, Callaway