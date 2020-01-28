“Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player, That struts and frets his hour upon the stage, And then is heard no more.” — from Macbeth, by William Shakespeare

“Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.” — Holy Bible - James 4:14 (King James Version)

I don’t think much about death, but I do have an annoying medical condition that reminds me from time to time that I am quite mortal. For many of us, death is a frightening end-game concept. We conceptualize an eternity, and we have religious faiths that point us to life beyond the one in which we currently exist, but we cannot empirically prove eternal life.

That makes what we do in the time we are given on earth quite important. A couple of years ago, I realized that I am a good bit closer to the end of life than to the beginning. I started to reevaluate what I was doing with my spare time.

I decided that I needed to employ my leisure time with a bit more purpose. I wanted to leave a positive mark on this world. I don’t expect to ever be a world leader. I hope I don’t turn into a notorious villain, a bank robber or an assassin, and it is very unlikely I will become a movie star. So what should I do with my extra time?

I struck upon the idea of writing novels and have just self-published my fourth book. Why novels, you might ask? I did that because I wanted to give something to my children so that they could hear my voice even after I had passed from this mortal realm.

All of this introspection caused me to take a look at men who have made a great impact with their lives. I immediately thought of Billy Graham. Some people say he preached the gospel to more people than anyone who ever lived. That means something, and he made a huge difference in many lives. There is another evangelist of whom you probably have never heard. He was an English plumber named Smith Wigglesworth. He died in the late 1940s, but he was said to be so close to God that he raised the dead 18 times and performed countless miracles of healing. Then there is Mother Teresa who made a huge difference in her time here.

I bring up these three religious leaders to make this point. Most of us will not make such a dramatic impact, but we can make a difference where we live. I was recently remembering something that happened with my own father many years ago. He was a pastor in a small town in North Alabama, and he was also the town’s volunteer fire chief. When I was a very young man, I was a firefighter with him.

We had a fatal fire one night, and I found the body in the rubble of the destroyed

house. I came out and told dad. He took off his fire helmet and walked over to where anxious family members stood waiting for news. I will never forget seeing him that night as he stretched out his arms and wrapped that family in a hug as they wept on his shoulders.

I later asked him what he said to them, what he ever said in those situations. Dad told me that it really didn’t matter what he said because the grieving family members would never remember. It mattered that he was there to love them. I have never forgotten that simple yet profound lesson.

I may never change the whole world, probably won’t, but what I can do is be a force of love to those who need to be loved. I can be a force of peace to those who need to find peace. I, too, can spread my arms wide and embrace those who need to be comforted.

We are the solution to so many of life’s problems. We are the ones standing by when someone dies or when a fire or a storm destroys someone’s home. We are the ones who can offer the hungry something to eat. We are the ones who can make a difference.

When all things in this life are said and done and it is our turn to find out what lies beyond the curtain of death, it can be said of us that we made a difference, that we made a mark on this world. Let that mark be a good one.

Gary Cosby Jr. is photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com.