Dale and Carol Anderson thank the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the deputy who helped them in their hour of need.

A few days ago we were on our way from Crestview to Fort Walton Beach to celebrate our anniversary with friends when our rear tire exploded.

We pulled over to the side of 85 in very heavy traffic. Within 5 minutes a sheriff's vehicle pulled up behind us. He had a much better jack than we and he went right to work replacing the tire. He was very friendly and very efficient.

He is a shining example of OSCO.

Thank you Jay, you are greatly appreciated.

Dale and Carol Anderson, Crestview