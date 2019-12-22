Delaine Syster says Matt Gaetz has no room to call out anyone else over substance abuse issues. She’s also disappointed the Daily News didn’t write about this issue.

Matt Gaetz, our elected representative of Florida District 1, was a major player in the impeachment of Donald J. Trump on charges of obstructing Congress and abuse of presidential power.

Matt Gaetz chose to use his time during the Judiciary hearings to argue that the past substance abuse by the adult child of our former vice president was somehow related to the serious constitutional obstruction charges against the current President Donald J. Trump.

Matt Gaetz lives in a glass house and should not throw stones.

I am surprised that Northwest Florida Daily News did not report this.

Almost always, the Daily News reports on Matt Gaetz, especially if a beverage is thrown at Gaetz and the person who threw the beverage gets jail time.

Every other major reputable news organization reported Matt Gaetz’s major mess up and hypocrisy in attacking an adult child of a former VP.

Matt Gaetz needs to look in the mirror and realize, if it wasn’t for his father’s connections , he wouldn’t be where he is now.

Delaine Syster, Fort Walton Beach