William Henry of Fort Walton Beach writes, “Democrats will use any method they can to try and remove Trump without regard to truth or facts.”

The recent letter to the editor that characterized President Trump as “The Beast” referred to in the Bible’s chapter on Revelations 13:5-8 needs to go back to Sunday School. He conveniently left out a very important part of what the Bible says in those chapters.

The beginning of the last sentence should read, “All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast …” So unless the liberal Democrats, “never Trumpers” and other critics have suddenly had a change of heart and now worship President Trump, I don’t see how he can be “The Beast.”

The writer also makes reference to a building owned by the Kushner family with an address of 666 5th Ave., NY. Referencing that number as a “mark of the beast.” So who’s the beast? Trump or Kushner? And if Kushner, which one? The father (Charles) who bought the building, or the son (Jared), who advised his father against the purchase back in 2007 due to revenue concerns? Regardless, the family no longer owns that property, it was sold in 2018 due to lack of revenue generated just as Jared had warned.

Picking and choosing “facts” or making up statements as fact to make a political (or biblical) point is disingenuous at best.

But then again, if the current impeachment process teaches us nothing else, it’s that Democrats will use any method they can to try and remove Trump without regard to truth or facts.

William Henry, Fort Walton Beach