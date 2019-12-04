It is vitally important for us to tell the stories of those who have been put in harm’s way to keep us safe.

Nearly destroyed by Hurricane Michael, Tyndall Air Force Base got a visit from a veteran who has grown old with the base. Last week, 96-year-old Lt. Col. Daniel Daube was shown the base for what may be his last time, The News Herald’s Tony Mixon reported.

So is the case with many of our veterans, the oldest of them nearing or surpassing the century mark. Like many veterans, Daube’s service included more than one war, so even one story about him cannot capture the full scope of battles he and others have seen.

As Northwest Florida moves forward in its development, transforming the economy into a multidimensional front, it is vitally important for us to tell the stories of those who have been put in harm’s way to keep us safe. Heroes like Daube don’t necessarily like to be in the spotlight, seeing their roles as routine, but we know it is anything but.

As we get ready to move into a new year, let’s make an effort to continue telling the stories of men like Daube — not necessarily their war stories; with everyone there is a human story that oftentimes never gets told. It is those stories that reveal the human element of war — the tragedies and triumph that are simply a part of their lives.

We applaud those who have strived to tell stories like Daube’s, sometimes through stories or meetings, and other times arranging exhibits or establishing museums. (If you’ve never visited the monuments in Washington, D.C., it’s worth a trip, and we hope that all our veterans get a chance to see them before they pass.

Before we no longer have the chance to hear from them directly, we should strive to ensure every veteran knows how special they are as a person, not just as a service member.

Holiday sales

Small Business Saturday came and went with nary a whimper, but that doesn’t mean you can’t shop local. When you do, you’re helping your neighbors’ businesses and contributing to the tax revenue that otherwise would have to be made up in other ways, like a higher property or gas tax.

Big-box retailers are convenient and likely will be around in some form for a long, long time, but we want to point to the mom-and-pops that rely on their neighborhood consumers to stay in business.

It pays to shop around — especially when you include a local retailer in your shopping mix.

And sometimes patience pays off the most, especially in a year where there is one less shopping day than in normal years leading up to Christmas. So if you can wait till after Christmas, you might find that piece of technology you just had to have is cheaper or, perhaps, you might find your money is better spent on charity. (Our Empty Stocking Fund is one way you could take part in the latter.)