Four more Lynn Haven city officials have been linked to public corruption cases.

Diana Gregor: Why are you putting the picture of Margo Anderson in your click and bait banner? I hope she sues you for defamation!

Karla Lessig Lindsley: Diana Gregor, no need to sue. She has been indicted.

Paul Brent’s gallery at 413 W. Fifth St. had been closed since taking heavy damage from Hurricane Michael but appeared to be under repair recently with workers in the area.

Cheri Jolly: Tragic!

Greg Cobb: What terrible news! Haven’t we lost enough?

Winn-Dixie passed out turkeys at the 23rd Street and U.S. 231 stores. The turkeys ranged from 14 pounds to 16 pounds.

Marie Jones: Wish I had known.

Ariel Dawn: Was there and didn’t get one

Jenn Lindsey: Too bad didn’t hear about this til too late.

Walton County hopes to get the ball rolling on dune lake restoration and the county is in the final steps to plan the restoration of the natural flow at five locations.

James McClain: Natural flow might require leveling Watersound and removing the bridge across the natural inlet. Thus, returning just one of the dune lakes back to its original state. Oh wait. Doubt that’ll happen. Nice try Walton County.

Tourism dropped at Panama City Beach but grew overall across the state year-over-year during the third quarter, new data shows.

Serena Rivera: It’s too expensive when there is nothing to do but shop or go to the beach. Yes, the beaches are amazing and gorgeous. Yes, Pier Park can be fun if you love shopping outdoors in the heat. That’s it though. I was born in PC and I love it, don’t get me wrong, but it’s been said for many years that we need something family friendly to do. On top of it all, I called some hotels for out of town family who wanted to visit. $400 a night was absolutely absurd!

Howard Houk: Serena Rivera, it is nice to have tourists here I will agree. The economy is better and business is better. It’s is expensive I heard to stay here for a few days.i think one of then problems here is traffic. It’s terrible at times, especially around Pier Park. That needs to be addressed.