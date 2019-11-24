I am writing to express my endorsement for the Florida Petition for the Human Life Protection Amendment. Organizers are hoping to have this Amendment on the Florida ballot for 2020 election.

The amendment states, “All human beings have a right to life regardless of age, illness, or disability when there is a detectable heartbeat.” This will protect the unborn and the handicapped in Florida. Readers who want to learn more should go to https://humanlifefl.com.

It is time Floridians took a stand for human life. Human life is sacred in the womb and in its weakest form when ill or handicapped.

Many recall the injustice in the case of Terry Schiavo in 2005. Florida could very well be the first state in the country to outlaw abortion if we can amend our State Constitution!

Thomas Messe MD, Pace