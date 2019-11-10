Janette Gregg of Fort Walton Beach says “Hands off! Let the voters decide” in referencing the vitriol surrounding President Trump.

It was rather ironic that on the same day your headline shouted that some two-bit Twitter person is trying to oust our duly elected representative, Matt Gaetz, the letter to the editor from Mike Goleno (well done!), was berating you for not headlining the killing of al-Baghdadi, which was a BIG DEAL! A left wing nut coming out against our representative, is not.

The only reason the attempt to remove Matt Gaetz from office is noteworthy is because it is the same thing that is going on in Washington, with the so-called impeachment process of our duly elected president. Do you see a pattern here?

The progressive left is attempting to silence anyone who does not agree with them. They began the impeachment process before President Trump took office, after the complete shock of Hillary Clinton losing the election. That shock has grown into the most rabid hatred of a president ever witnessed. It stems from the Washington establishment, who were so comfortably settled in their corrupt powerhouse that they cannot abide a president who is not part of the corrupted establishment. He is a threat to their very existence, as is anyone who supports him.

The trouble is, we, the people, elected President Trump. They want to silence us, too, and we will not be silenced!

We recognized the corruption of our government, and everything we hold dear in this country. President Trump was our last chance to do anything about it, and he has not disappointed. He has has restored the middle class (and) has done unbelievable good for our nation.

President Trump has been slandered, reviled, and has been the recipient of rabid hate and vitriol by the left and the mainstream media. If you follow Matt Gaetz on Twitter or Facebook, you know he receives the same treatment. The ugly trolls constantly indulge in character assassination, as they do with our president.

To the progressive left, our elected officials are just that, elected! We who voted for Matt Gaetz are quite capable of voting, and keeping him in office if we choose. We do not appreciate some “outsider” coming in here trying to negate our election process.

I would say the same for our president. Hands off! Let the voters decide!

Janette Gregg, Fort Walton Beach